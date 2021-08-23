CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 945 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $416.28 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $417.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.