CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $375.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

