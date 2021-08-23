CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

