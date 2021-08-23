CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 278,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 632,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 47,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

