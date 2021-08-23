CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

