CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $139.11 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

