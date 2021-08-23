CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,466 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.63 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.