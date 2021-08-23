CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $308,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,958,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $246,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 548,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.07. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

