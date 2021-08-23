CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shot up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.81. 8,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 761,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVI. dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 765,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $7,642,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.