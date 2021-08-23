Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 590 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $120.45 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

