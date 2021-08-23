Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $30,000 in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPNV. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,073,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 734,483 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 206,144 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 245,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 84,083 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNV opened at $9.95 on Monday. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

