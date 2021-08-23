Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 17,192 Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 190.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 48.7% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 62.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

PXLW opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $233.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.32. Pixelworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 39.96% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

