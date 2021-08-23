Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 726,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 504,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $1,144,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.18.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $280.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR).

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.