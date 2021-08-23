CRYPTO20 (C20) One Day Volume Tops $14,009.00

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for $4.34 or 0.00008792 BTC on major exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $173.62 million and $14,009.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.60 or 0.00811016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047656 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,979,174 coins. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.