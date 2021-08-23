Critical Contrast: Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Wealth Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $100,000.00 344.72 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$3.97 million N/A N/A

Wealth Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avalon Advanced Materials and Wealth Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -69,436.36% -3.99% -3.82% Wealth Minerals N/A -20.57% -17.96%

Volatility & Risk

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avalon Advanced Materials beats Wealth Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises eight contiguous mining leases covering 5,786 hectares located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; and the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario, as well as owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

