Critical Comparison: Unity Software (NYSE:U) versus Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD)

Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD) and Unity Software (NYSE:U) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Cloudward shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cloudward and Unity Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudward 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Software 1 2 10 0 2.69

Unity Software has a consensus price target of $127.91, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Unity Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Software is more favorable than Cloudward.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudward and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudward N/A N/A N/A Unity Software -52.08% -17.01% -13.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cloudward and Unity Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudward N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unity Software $772.45 million 44.93 -$282.31 million ($1.16) -105.90

Cloudward has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software.

Cloudward Company Profile

Cloudward, Inc. operates a Web application distribution platform that delivers Web applications for businesses. The company provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem for building, distributing, and using Web Applications, including a marketplace to deploy and support them. It enables software manufacturers to migrate existing applications or create new applications, as well as package, distribute, host, bill, market, and support the SaaS enabled applications through private label applications marketplaces. The company also develops products for Web applications, which include open standards-based tools, such as the Etelos Application Server and the Etelos Development Environment that support various common programming languages; the English Application Scripting Engine, an open standards-based scripting language for Web developers, businesses, and individual users; and Etelos App Sync, which integrates Web Applications built on its platform with other Web applications. In addition, the company offers Etelos Platform Suite, which allows third parties to use its software platforms and services to develop and operate a private label application and marketplace; and Etelos Web Application Hosting. Further, it provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services; and customer support and management. Cloudward, Inc. serves independent software vendors and marketplace partners, including non-technology businesses in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was formerly known as Etelos, Inc. and changed its name to Cloudward, Inc. in August 2012. Cloudward, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Larkspur, California.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

