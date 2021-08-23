Credit Suisse Group Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $286.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $283.00 to $286.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.80.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $253.40 on Thursday. Target has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

