Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) were up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.29 and last traded at $96.80. Approximately 7,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 267,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490 over the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

