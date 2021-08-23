Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,130 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.62. 326,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,057,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

