Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 28,365 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. The Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 0.8% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

KHC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 89,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,477. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

