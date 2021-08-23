Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 118,056 Shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) by 139.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,056 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 8.1% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLV. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 415.1% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 425,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $419,000.

Shares of FLV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.28. 901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,950. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90.

