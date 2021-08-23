Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 523.9% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1,115.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $350.47. 16,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,202. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.57, a P/E/G ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $164.16 and a 52 week high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

