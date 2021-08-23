Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 13,646 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 3.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $63,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 159,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,441,313. The stock has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $104.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

