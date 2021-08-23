Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $16.91 Million Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 282,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,909,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 46.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MetLife by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MET traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,183. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.