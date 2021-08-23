Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $7.35 Million Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The Timken worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in The Timken by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 278,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 185,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,760. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several research firms have commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

