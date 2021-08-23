Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000.

BSCQ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.53. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,867. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56.

