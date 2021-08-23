Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $13.55 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 59,444 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,010,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $12.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $694.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $642.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.52 and a 12 month high of $714.15.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

