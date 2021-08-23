Convex Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $163.07 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $163.07 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $8.23 or 0.00016527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00129161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00159030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,057.25 or 1.00490990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.79 or 0.00993311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.09 or 0.06681211 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 62,957,153 coins and its circulating supply is 19,807,834 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

