Contrasting Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Brookfield Property REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $109.85 million 6.32 -$13.81 million $1.86 12.16 Brookfield Property REIT $1.53 billion 0.46 -$711.46 million N/A N/A

Plymouth Industrial REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Property REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Brookfield Property REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.58% -5.66% -1.41% Brookfield Property REIT -57.47% -29.27% -3.93%

Risk & Volatility

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Brookfield Property REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.32%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Brookfield Property REIT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

