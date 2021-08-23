Contentos (COS) Market Cap Reaches $87.65 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $87.65 million and approximately $91.11 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00811809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047642 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,701,933 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

