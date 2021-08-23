Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.34. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 1,713 shares.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $666.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

