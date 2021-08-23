Contact Energy Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.19 (ASX:CEN)

Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.54.
About Contact Energy
