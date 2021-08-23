Compass Financial Group Inc. Buys 872 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.7% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,445.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.87 on Monday, reaching $220.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,422. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.