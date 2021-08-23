Compass Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,868.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 430,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

