Comparing Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Steel Connect and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect -5.25% -32.83% -1.84% 36Kr -61.60% -52.87% -35.82%

Risk and Volatility

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steel Connect and 36Kr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $782.81 million 0.14 -$5.28 million N/A N/A 36Kr $59.27 million 1.08 -$42.95 million N/A N/A

Steel Connect has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Steel Connect beats 36Kr on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services. The company also offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. In addition, it provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. Steel Connect, Inc. offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

