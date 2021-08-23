Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Down 3.1%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 35,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,737,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,660,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,821,000 after acquiring an additional 556,892 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,447,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after buying an additional 1,362,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,414,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after buying an additional 697,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after buying an additional 3,758,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.