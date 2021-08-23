Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

