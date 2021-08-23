Community Bank N.A. Sells 550 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,302. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.24. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

