Community Bank N.A. Sells 183,584 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,584 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,788,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,057,298. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

