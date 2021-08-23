Community Bank N.A. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 278.6% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 65,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.73. 290,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,530. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

