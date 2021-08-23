Community Bank N.A. Acquires 17,425 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.79. 3,493,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,386. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96.

