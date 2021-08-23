Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,416,861. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

