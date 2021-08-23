CoinPoker Achieves Market Cap of $9.09 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. CoinPoker has a market cap of $9.09 million and $116,006.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.49 or 0.00813341 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002046 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

