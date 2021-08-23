Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.0% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,610. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

