Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEAR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 84,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of MEAR stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,313 shares. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20.

