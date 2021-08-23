Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 13,424 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 162,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,003. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

