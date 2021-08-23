CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

CLSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CLSK stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 24.20. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $384.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 5.07.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 316.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 1,692,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after buying an additional 301,786 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 79.1% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after buying an additional 661,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 617.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 591,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 106.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 278,409 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

