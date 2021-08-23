Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 144,303 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 144,303 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,418,428 shares of company stock worth $3,679,893,718. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

