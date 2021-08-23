Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 4,044 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $142,625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,318,000 after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

