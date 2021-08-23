Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,795,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,670,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 in the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.11. 3,044,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

